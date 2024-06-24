Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, has likely made more money than 80 percent of PGA Tour players in 2024

There’s no shortage of money in professional golf right now.

Scottie Scheffler is likely going to set a record this year for most money made in a single PGA Tour season, and after Sunday’s win at the 2024 Travelers Championship, he moved to fifth on the all-time PGA Tour career money list after another $3.6 million hit the bank account.

Yeah, the guy who just turned 28 on Friday has earned more money than all but four PGA Tour players all-time.

Another person who is doing well thanks to Scheffler’s incredible season is his caddie, Ted Scott.

Although all caddies may be paid slightly differently depending on their relationship with a player, the normal scale is as follows: 10 percent of winnings if a caddie’s player wins, 7 percent for a top 10 and 5 percent for making the cut.

Well, this season, Scheffler has won six times, has another seven finishes inside the top 10 and only two finishes outside that. That means Scott has made a lot of money this year. So much so, he has made more than a million more than the Tour average ($1.555,579).

Event Finish Scheffler money Rate Scott money The Sentry 5 $690,500 7% $48,335 American Express T-17 $132,300 5% $6,615 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T-6 $642,500 7% $44,975 WM Phoenix Open T-3 $519,200 7% $36,344 Genesis Invitational T-10 $455,000 7% $31,850 Arnold Palmer Invitational 1 $4,000,000 10% $400,000 The Players 1 $4,500,000 10% $450,000 Texas Children’s Houston Open T-2 $553,735 7% $38,761 Masters 1 $3,600,000 10% $360,000 RBC Heritage 1 $3,600,000 10% $360,000 PGA Championship T-8 $521,418 7% $36,500 Charles Schwab Challenge T-2 $809,900 7% $56,693 Memorial Tournament 1 $4,000,000 10% $400,000 U.S. Open T-41 $72,305 5% $3,766 Travelers Championship 1 $3,600,000 10% $360,000 TOTAL $27,696,858 $2,633,839

As the chart shows, Scott has likely brought in $2,633,839 million, which seems minuscule to Scheffler’s nearly $28 million. It’s an insane amount for a caddie, however.

If Scott were on the PGA Tour’s official money list for 2024, he would be in 46th. This season, 232 players have won prize money from events, meaning Scott has earned more money caddying for Scheffler than 80.1 percent of players who have teed it up this year.

On the money list, he’s in front of players like Jordan Spieth ($2.5 million), Davis Riley ($2.04 million), who beat Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge to win, Adam Scott ($1.67 million), Rickie Fowler (1.09 million) and numerous others.

Scott is just behind 2023 FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and 2024 winners Nick Taylor, Jake Knapp and Austin Eckroat.

Even if you just counted Scott’s winning from the Travelers Championship, he would be 151st on the money list and in front of 81 players. Add in three more signature events, The Players and Masters, it adds up to a whole lot of dough.

As much as the players, and especially Scheffler, are benefiting from increased purse sizes and signature events, it’s helping others, too.

Scott is one of those, and his crazy season alongside the World No. 1 continues.

