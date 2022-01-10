Head coach Matt Nagy and General Manager Ryan Pace are out, but it won’t be a clean sweep of changes for the Bears this offseason.

Team president and CEO Ted Phillips will remain in his role. Bears chairman George McCaskey made that announcement while meeting with reporters on Wednesday afternoon and he said that Phillips will have a role in the process of finding replacements for Nagy and Pace, although he added that the new G.M. will not report to Phillips.

“The general manager will be responsible for the entire football operation,” McCaskey said, via Adam Hoge of NBCSportsChicago.com.

McCaskey said that former Colts, Bills, and Panthers G.M. Bill Polian will also be working with the team as they put together lists of candidates for both jobs. McCaskey added that he’d prefer to hire the G.M. before hiring the coach, but that it isn’t guaranteed that the team will wind up going that way.

Ted Phillips will remain with Bears, work with Bill Polian on coach/G.M. searches originally appeared on Pro Football Talk