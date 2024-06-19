Ted Lasso star appointed as club's new manager

Sam Cox said fans could expect "positivity" under his leadership [BBC]

An international footballer who also featured in the hit TV show Ted Lasso has been hired as the new manager of Oxford City.

Sam Cox, who still plays for his country Guyana, will lead the club in the National League North, following their relegation from the National League last season.

The 33-year-old joins after a spell as interim manager at Wealdstone - where he helped the club secure National League survival.

He played fictional West Ham United player Armando in season three of the Apple TV show about an American Football coach who gets a job managing in the Premier League.

'Hopefully attractive'

Cox said the show had been a "fantastic experience", adding: "Not in a million years did I think I'd be getting the opportunity to be going on a global TV series."

He has made nearly 350 appearances during his senior football career, with 32 of those coming internationally with Guyana as captain.

He also led his country to their first ever major tournament, the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

When asked what city fans could expect from him, Cox said: "Positivity - a style and philosophy that is hopefully attractive, and ultimately winning football matches."

"I know where I feel I can get this football club, and I'm going to do my very best to do that," he added.

Cox said he still stays in touch with some of the cast and crew of Ted Lasso, adding: "Who knows, they might even pop down [to Oxford City] one day."

