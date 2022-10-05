Ted Karras wants to see Bengals ‘go on a little run’ next

The Cincinnati Bengals brought on Ted Karras in free agency this past offseason for his play at center first, but his leadership wasn’t far behind the list of reasons.

Onlookers saw proof of that right away when Karras was named one of the team’s captains before his debut.

Fast forward to now, he’s out in front of everyone demanding the team now hits on a run before the Week 10 bye.

“Two wins means nothing, but it’s a good start,” Karras said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Now the division is even up after a fortuitous weekend in our division. Now it’s just a race. I kind of segment the season. We’ve got six weeks to the bye. I’d like to go on a little run.”

Historically, two wins certainly doesn’t mean nothing, but everyone gets Karras’ point.

A run like Karras suggests wouldn’t be too shocking, either. Week 5 against the Ravens on “Sunday Night Football” is obviously going to be a challenge. But after that, it’s games against 1-3 New Orleans, 2-2 Atlanta, 2-2 Cleveland and 1-1 Carolina before the bye.

Hitting a bye week 7-2 would be downright amazing for this Bengals squad considering seven of the team’s final eight after the bye come against AFC opponents, including all three divisional, rivals, Tennessee, Buffalo and Kansas City.

