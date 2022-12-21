Ted Karras steps into Bengals leadership role after loss of C.J. Uzomah

Cincinnati Bengals fans were right to worry even a little bit this past offseason about losing a locker room presence like former tight end C.J. Uzomah.

But Ted Karras has erased all concerns.

Karras has fully embraced stepping into a leadership role with the Bengals, which is especially a point of conversation this week as his new team collides with his old one and the “Belichick way.”

Karras said the following of the situation, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“Karras says he was looking to assimilate his personality into the locker room of a winner and is ‘very happy,’ with his choice of what he calls ‘an amazing locker room.’ But he also says he grew up a Patriot and adheres to many of the Belichickian principles. The No. 1 football thing he learned, he said, ‘is a Bill Belichick adage. You can’t win until you keep from losing. I firmly believe that.'”

Joe Burrow tackled this subject too:

“Ted is the ultimate teammate” Joe Burrow on former Patriot Ted Karras pic.twitter.com/4ypgvpuvBv — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 20, 2022

Karras is the latest example of the Bengals prioritizing locker-room guys and it would seem he’s added more in this regard than the team has lost over the past year.

