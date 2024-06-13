Ted Karras signs one-year extension with Bengals

Center Ted Karras's run with the Bengals is set to last a little longer.

Karras signed a three-year deal with the Bengals as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, but the coming year won't be his last one in Cincinnati. The Bengals announced on Thursday that they have signed Karras to a one-year extension.

Karras has started all 33 regular season games he's played since joining the team and he's also started three postseason contests. He also started 33 games for the Patriots and 16 games for the Dolphins before making the move to the Bengals.

The Bengals' offseason has featured a lot of discussion about whether wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will sign extensions with the team, but Karras got his deal done first.