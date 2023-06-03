Ted Karras reveals difference between Bengals and Patriots, Bill Belichick

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras has been an interesting name to watch in the locker room over the last year or so.

After all, a guy who played under the “Patriot Way” with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots now gets a close and personal look at how Zac Taylor’s program with the Bengals does things.

Karras recently talked about the differences he’s seen in the approach from both guys and organizations while chatting with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

“Bill would talk about 30 to 40 minutes a day. That’s how that program was structured,” Karras said. “I loved listening to Bill. It’s just a different style and we had great camaraderie on those teams, too. This one is different … It’s less militaristic. The credit for the culture goes to Zac, Duke, Mike (Brown), Katie and Troy (Blackburn). Just being able to pick the right guys. It can’t work if you’ve got guys all over the place. You look from top-to-bottom in this locker room and you’re not going find any (bleeps).”

Hobson noted that a planned Thursday meeting between the team and Taylor took all of three minutes before head athletic trainer Matt Summers took over (to talk about the new training room coming soon).

Like anything, fans shouldn’t read too much into early-June meeting lengths and overall chatter. But it’s always interesting to get a quick peek at how Taylor and the Bengals do things and what core pieces of the locker room have to say on those matters.

