With center David Andrews electing to explore free agency, the Patriots have brought back a familiar face.

Ted Karras will sign with New England on a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to multiple reports.

Karras was a Patriots sixth-round pick in 2016. He served as New England’s starting center in 2019 when Andrews missed the year due to blood clots in his lungs.

Karras signed a one-year deal with Miami last March and was the club’s starting center for all 16 games in 2020.

In all, Karras has appeared in 76 games with 36 starts since entering the league.

Ted Karras returning to New England on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk