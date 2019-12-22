Ted Karras praises 'gutsy' Tom Brady for key block in Patriots' win vs. Bills

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't afraid to put his body at risk to make a play.

The Patriots were nearing midfield leading 7-3 in the second quarter of Saturday's Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills when wide receiver N'Keal Harry got the ball from running back Rex Burkhead and started to run down the left side of the field. Brady helped make Harry's path a little easier by taking out Bills cornerback Tre-Davious White with a great block. The block helped fire up the crowd, and the Patriots eventually ended the drive with a 36-yard field goal to increase their lead to 10-3. New England ultimately prevailed with a 24-17 win to clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East title.

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

"I'm pretty poor at just about everything other than throwing the ball," Brady said when asked to evaluate his blocking on the play. "So, I was trying to just get in his way. But, it was a good, hard run by N'Keal and it was a good play in the game."

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman couldn't hide a smile when asked about Brady's block.

"I mean, we get one per year. One of those crazy blocks a year," Edelman said at his locker. "The man's 42 (years old). He's 42, right?"

Patriots center Ted Karras was near Brady on the play, and he wasn't surprised to find his quarterback in the middle of the action.

"I think I was with him. I was right there with him," Karras explained. "I kinda got tangled up in there. I ended up on (Bills defensive end) Shaq Lawson, and then Brady makes a block. It was great. ... He's gutsy, man. He does what it takes to win. That's my guy."

Harry's run was one of many positive plays for the Patriots rushing attack, a unit that has shown encouraging improvement over the last two weeks. If the Patriots can continue to build on that momentum in the run game, their offense should be much more balanced and tougher for defenses to stop come playoff time.

