Ted Karras on playing the AFC divisional vs. Bills in the snow 'NFL Slimetime'
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras joins Nickelodeon NFL Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras joins Nickelodeon NFL Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
Rob Gronkowski thinks the Patriots knocked it out of the park with the Bill O'Brien hiring.
Despite a 12-5 regular-season, the Cowboys season ends in major disappointment. Again. Here’s who Jerry Jones should hire as head coach.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
As noted last night, all but four of the Cowboys’ coaches have contracts that expired following the 2022 season. Two of those coaches will not be back. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, senior defensive assistant George Edwards (pictured) and running backs coach Skip Peete will not return. Both have completed their three-year contracts. Edwards [more]
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Which position will the Patriots target in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Jr. has unveiled his first mock draft of the year, and his pick for New England might surprise you.
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Detroit Lions getting defensive with both the sixth overall pick and the 18th overall pick in 2023 NFL mock draft.
Several key 49ers players did not participate practice Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Payton has yet to schedule a second interview with a team.
The clock is ticking on the NFL’s five head-coaching vacancies. As is often the case, one will make a hire and then the others will follow, often quickly. Some believe that the Broncos could go first, as soon as Wednesday. They were very impressed by 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who can’t be hired by [more]
Deebo Samuel knew Brock Purdy had some special traits way back in the preseason.
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
Which teams will win the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl?