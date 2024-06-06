Ted Karras notices different energy around Bengals this year

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras says there’s a different type of energy around the team this year.

Speaking with reporters during voluntary OTAs this week , Karras said that there’s a more serious tone to the work put in at Paycor Stadium, perhaps because of how things went last season.

“I think we’re a lot more serious than we were these last two years and especially compared to last year,” Karras said, per Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19. “I think that the way guys are coming into work, the way the coaches are addressing us, and the energy and enthusiasm that everyone’s bringing every morning is very pleasing to a leader.”

Karras went on to cite the league’s what have you done nature and said the Bengals “didn’t do anything good” last season.

While a tad harsh, it’s completely unsurprising to find NFL players who feel this way after missing the playoffs when the expectation was competing for a Super Bowl.

That said, a more serious approach to even voluntary work in early June is something fans won’t exactly complain about as the team looks to get back to contending.

