Ted Karras injury: Patriots center leaves Texans game early with knee issue

The New England Patriots offensive line has been ravaged by injuries this season, and the latest blow came in Sunday night's Week 13 game versus the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Starting center Ted Karras was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. James Ferentz replaced Karras at center for the rest of the second half.

Karras began the season as the second-string center behind David Andrews. He became the starter when Andrews was ruled out of the 2019 season due to blood clots. Karras had played every offensive snap this season before coming out of Sunday's matchup.

His injury is the latest in a long list of health issues for the team's offensive line, including both tackle positions. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn returned in Week 12 after spending much of the season on injured reserve. Right tackle Marcus Cannon missed Week 2 with a shoulder injury and has battled an illness over the last two weeks.

Karras' injury comes at an especially tough time for the Patriots because their offense has struggled mightily over the last four games.

