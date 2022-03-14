Ted Johnson: Devin McCourty returning to Patriots shows Bill Belichick has changed

Ted Johnson: McCourty's return shows Belichick has changed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Devin McCourty will be back to lead the New England Patriots on the field and in the locker room again in 2022.

The veteran cornerback announced on Twitter -- in an adorable video featuring his kids -- he's re-signing with the Patriots for his 13th NFL season. Reports state McCourty's new deal is for one year, $9 million.

McCourty's return helps to stabilize a thin Patriots secondary heading into 2022. It'll also keep a three-time Super Bowl champion and 11-time team captain around as an invaluable mentor for New England's young guns. But if you ask ex-Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson, keeping McCourty around for another season isn't a move the old Bill Belichick would have made.

"This is a story that I've been reluctant to really kind of lean in on," Johnson said Monday on Felger & Mazz. "The Devin McCourtys, the Dont'a Hightowers, the guys that have been here for a long time where their production doesn't even come close to matching their salaries. I don't lean in hard on it because they're fan favorites and they're really good players here for a long time, but their production, it never has matched what they've made."

Last season, McCourty started in all 17 games and tallied three interceptions to go with 10 passes defensed. A first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2010, the 34-year-old is still playing at high level. Johnson just isn't convinced the Belichick of the early 2000s would hold on to an ageing player like McCourty at this stage of his career, despite his unquestioned leadership.

"The Bill Belichick I knew would never, ever stand for that," Johnson said. "He would cut bait, he would trim the fat. He doesn't do that anymore. It's fascinating to see. Clearly, it indicates to me he feels like he needs -- he puts more value on leadership and having guys that are company men on the team more than just what they can do as far as production-wise on the football field. It's remarkable to me. That's the complete opposite of the Bill that I knew."

McCourty isn't the only Patriots locker room leader set to return to Foxboro next season. Special teams ace Matthew Slater reportedly is expected to be back in the fold along with quarterback Brian Hoyer. Linebacker Dont'a Hightower is still set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Hear everything Johnson said in the video above.