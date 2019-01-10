Ted Johnson calls Tom Brady's brain comments "insensitive," "irresponsible" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Former New England Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson isn't buying Tom Brady's methods to help his brain become more wired for contact.

In an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One on Dec. 13, the New England Patriots quarterback said "my brain is wired for contact" while talking about how his routine keeps him feeling good late in the season.

Johnson was on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" show Thursday, and he gave a strong response to Brady's comments.

"I'll be honest, and I love Tom, it made me throw up in my mouth a little bit," Johnson said. "It was very irresponsible for Tom to talk like that. 'My brain's wired for contact.' So, what, Kevin Turner's wasn't? Junior Seau's wasn't? Justin Strzelczyk's brain wasn't? Andre Waters' brain wasn't wired for contact? But yours is (wired for contact)? It was very insensitive and I thought irresponsible to talk like that."

Co-host Michael Felger later told Johnson, "(Brady) is claiming his brain exercises in the TB12 method can wire your brain for contact. Do you believe that?"

Johnson replied: "I don't. I don't. I haven't seen it in the medical journals, right? It's in his book, right? But I haven't seen any other scientists back it up and validate it. (If) that happens, maybe I'll start taking it serious. But until that time, it just seems very irresponsible."

Brady and the Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It's the first step in New England's attempt to reach the Super Bowl three consecutive seasons.

Johnson remains confident in Brady's abilities, though, and believes he has what it takes to carry the Patriots to another Super Bowl if needed

"He can still get it done," Johnson said.

