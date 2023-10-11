Ted Johnson: Belichick must do better job of motivating his players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Five games into the 2023 NFL season, the New England Patriots look like a team that has lost faith in its quarterback and has tuned out its head coach.

At least, that's how they've played. They enter Week 6 with a 1-4 record and two consecutive losses that happened to be the worst of the Bill Belichick era in New England. They were outscored 72-3 over their last two games and the offense has mustered only 55 points in total thus far.

Quarterback Mac Jones, the lack of weapons around him, and the woeful offensive line, each deserve blame for New England's struggles. However, former Pats linebacker Ted Johnson believes Belichick needs to improve in one specific area off the field. He explained on the latest episode of the Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry.

🔊 Next Pats: Muck it up: Five-point plan to fix the Patriots offense | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I think Bill's having a really difficult time trying to find a way to motivate," Johnson said. "I've always said the good coaches, the best well-rounded coaches, are coaches that are not only the smartest guys in the room from a schematic standpoint, gameplanning, scouting, in-game management standpoint, but also really good motivators. You've got to be able to motivate and push buttons and get guys to play above themselves if you can.

"Bill needs to focus on the motivating part and getting guys to buy in. Right now, he doesn't look like that's a big emphasis for him, and that's a little bit surprising. Maybe he doesn't feel like any motivational things he does -- which he's done in the past with us, he really has. Burying the football after an 0-2 start in 2001, using the horseracing examples -- Secretariat vs. War Admiral -- as a way to describe how you finish a game. He's good at motivating guys when he wants to be."

Johnson adds that Belichick needs to inspire confidence in his group even if it means taking an approach that's out of his comfort zone.

"He has to reach in deep and find a way to motivate this football team and give them confidence," he said. "Bill's words are powerful, and his words of affirmation. When he says something nice, and he puts his arm around and he shows some vulnerability to a player, to a team, to a unit, it has a huge, huge effect in a positive direction. And so, I think it comes down to Bill deciding he wants to do that and affirm his guys, and kind of say that we're all in this together, don't isolate, don't say it's not my fault, that kind of thing. And I think you'll get guys back on board pulling in the same direction.

"But right now, it feels a little bit like it might be Player v. Coaches, and now you have the issues you have. It really comes down to Bill just deciding that he wants to be vulnerable and basically love up his players, which right now, he's probably looking around going, 'These guys aren't doing what I ask them to do.' It's counterintuitive for him and it just doesn't feel natural, but he's got to do the unnatural thing and go with that approach to get guys back engaged mentally and emotionally. Because right now, it seems like a lot of guys are kind of checked out."

Also in the episode: