Ted Ginn plans to play “a few more years”

Ted Ginn remains unsigned a month into free agency, and considering that he just turned 35, it would be reasonable to think he might be planning to retire. But Ginn says he’s not even close to done.

“I’ve still got a few more years left in me,” Ginn told ESPN.

Where he’ll play the next few years is anyone’s guess. He spent the last three years with the Saints, but they haven’t seemed to show a lot of interest in bringing him back, having instead bolstered the wide receiver position by signing Emmanuel Sanders. Although Ginn was a starter at the beginning of last season, he was largely phased out of the offense as the season wore on and had just three catches over his last four games with the Saints.

Before playing for the Saints, Ginn played for the Panthers, Cardinals, 49ers and Dolphins. He’s now looking for his sixth NFL team.

