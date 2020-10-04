Ted Ginn Jr. expected to return punts for Bears

When the Chicago Bears lost running back Tarik Cohen to a torn AACL for the season, they lost a valuable weapon not only on offense but special teams.

With Cohen done for the year — an injury suffered returning a punt in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons — the Bears found themselves without a punt returner.

All week, there’s been speculation about who will fill Cohen’s shoes on special teams — Anthony Miller, Darnell Mooney and Ted Ginn Jr. were all names tossed around.

It seems as if we have our answer as to who will be returning punts for the Bears, as 670 the Score’s Mark Grote has reported that Ginn is expected to be the team’s punt returner against the Indianapolis Colts.

Expect Ted Ginn Jr. to return punts for the Bears today. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 4, 2020





With Mooney’s increased role on offense — he has the second-most snaps for a receiver behind just Allen Robinson — it makes sense to utilize Ginn more on special teams.