Ted Ginn Jr. confident he’s the fastest man in the league

Ted Ginn Jr.’s 34 years old, but he remains confident in his ability to back up his boasts.

After saying earlier this offseason that he’d race anyone in a 40-yard dash for $10,000, the Saints wide receiver wasn’t backing down during OTAs.

“We’re in a league where everyone wants to be the best,” Ginn said, via Nathan Brown of the New Orleans Advocate. “Everyone feels like they’re the guy. That’s what this league is all about.

“But when you think about speed, and you come to the New Orleans Saints, you think about one guy. When you think about the No. 1 receiver, you go to Mike [Thomas]. We’ve all got our labels.”

Throughout his career, Ginn’s label has been elite speed, less elite hands. He’s gotten more productive as a receiver as his career progressed, before injury problems kept him off the field most of last year.

But speed, that’s something he insists he still has plenty of, and he’s willing to do anything to protect it. Ginn suggested that eating red meat might have caused some of his knee problems last year, so he switched to pescatarian this offseason.

“I’m just taking different precautions to try and stick in this league,” he said. “When you to an older age, I pay attention to the young guys around me and their different little things. Weights are great, but they’re kinda going out of style right now. When I was young, I’d do weights a lot, you know, just go with the flow.

“I’m just happy I’m able to play.”

Ginn ran a 4.37-second 40 in college (while recovering from a sprained foot), and said he could run a 4.35 to a 4.38 now. That may or may not help him with any contests, but he’s confident he belongs in the conversation.