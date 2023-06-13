Ted Ginn Jr. coaching up Saints wide receivers at minicamp practices

This is cool: Ted Ginn Jr. was in attendance at Tuesday’s New Orleans Saints minicamp practice, coaching up the wide receiver corps along with Kodi Burns. The 38-year-old retired from the NFL in 2021 but was back on the practice field at the team’s training facility this week, which makes sense if he wants to pursue a coaching career after spending a few years away from the game.

Ginn experienced a late-career resurgence after signing with the Saints, averaging the highest numbers of his career in 2017 (3.5 receptions and 52.5 receiving yards per game) as a quality deep threat for Drew Brees. He remained a big part of the offense even into the 2019 season.

Dennis Allen said after practice that it’s unclear whether Ginn will return for training camp, so this may just be a temporary experience for him. But it might develop into a long-term run. The Saints have a history of bringing in former players to their coaching staff — that’s how Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell got his start, as did his top assistant Aaron Glenn. Zach Strief also joined the Saints as an assistant coach before earning a promotion this offseason elsewhere, being replaced by his old teammate Jahri Evans. Maybe Ginn takes a similar career path.

