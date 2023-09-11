Ted Ginn Jr. has bold proclamation about Ohio State vs. Florida BCS game in 2007

The 2006 Ohio State Footballteam entered the BCS National Championship game as touchdown favorites and looked like they would run away with the title.

Heisman Trophy winner, Troy Smith, led an offense that also boasted star receiver ted ginn jr. among others. The Glenville pair made their marks in Columbus, but couldn’t bring back a title.

Recently, Netflix released Swamp Kings, a documentary looking back at Florida’s rise and fall under former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer. If you watched like I did, it brought out some not so favorable memories about that title game.

It seems like Ginn watched as well and took to X, the website formerly known as Twitter, to let everyone know his feelings.

It’s hard to argue with Ginn, the Buckeyes offense looked completely off without their best deep threat after he was hurt celebrating his opening kickoff house call. Unfortunately, this what if scenario for Ohio State fans still stings to this day.

