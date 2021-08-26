Ted Dexter dead: former England and Sussex captain dies at 86

Ted Dexter - Ted Dexter dead: former England and Sussex captain was 86 - Paul Cooper

Ted Dexter, the former England and Sussex cricket captain, has died at the age of 86.

In a statement, Marylebone Cricket Club described Dexter as "one of England's greatest ever cricketers".

"He was captain in 30 of his 62 Test matches and played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life," the statement read.

Dexter stood as a parliamentary candidate - unsuccessfully - while still playing and after he retired from the sport went on to invent a ranking system for Test cricketers and also became chairman of selectors for the England team. He was a president of MCC and awarded a CBE in 2001.

Dexter died peacefully in a hospice in Wolverhampton, surrounded by his family.

A hard-hitting batsman and more-than-useful medium-pace bowler, in an interview with Telegraph Sport last year, Dexter said that he would have enjoyed modern cricket.

“I think I would have been heart and soul," he said. "I think I would have been off to India in the IPL at the drop of a hat to earn hundreds of thousands. I am glad I didn’t, frankly, because the rest of my life would not have been so interesting if I was fairly cushy and had plenty of money in the bank as a player.”

More follows