Ted Cruz unironically accuses Democrats of blindly following 1 leader

Pot, meet kettle.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) had an apparent lapse in self-awareness on Monday night, during a Fox News appearance in which he accused congressional Democrats of having a "herd mentality" and only accepting orders from one person.

"It's a weird thing ... There is a herd mentality among congressional Democrats that they obey [Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)], and their only answer is 'sir, yes sir,'" said Cruz while ignoring the former President Donald Trump-sized elephant in the room.

Watch the irony below:

