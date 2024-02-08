Tecumseh's AJ Bryan, others declare to play at the next level

National Signing Day is a day high school football players around the country look forward to for a couple of reasons.

It's a day they get to celebrate going to play at the next level, but it's also a relief as the biggest decision of their lives so far is now behind them.

"It feels amazing," Tecumseh running back AJ Bryan said. "I feel like I found a place that's home. It's awesome and now I can start working on my goals."

The two-time Lenawee County Player of the Year committed to Northwood University in Midland for head coach and Britton native Dusty Beurer and will join former teammates Jake Burns and Ryder Zajac.

"I love Ryder and that whole family has been like a second family to me," Bryan said. "They've always welcomed me in. Jake Burns was probably my favorite teammate I've ever played with. He was my quarterback for two years and the guy I got closest with. That's a guy I grew up playing with and to get to line up with him again is truly a blessing."

Northwood has been high on Bryan from the start and the Timberwolves were his first offer more than a year ago. In fact, Bryan was the first player Beurer offered after taking over the program.

Northwood signed 34 student-athletes on National Signing Day and Beurer is excited for the incoming class.

"It's a class I am really excited about," Beurer said in a release. "I think our staff did an excellent job in finding talent early in the process. This is a group that fits what we are looking for and I'm looking forward to working with all of them."

Bryan was one of the few county players to announce decisions this week. Some were committed weeks ago to Division III Adrian College, which has a slightly different process for signing commitments due than Division I, II or NAIA programs.

Lenawee County players who have committed to Adrian College include Britton Deerfield’s Colin Johnson, Clinton’s Jack Gilroy and Blissfield’s all-state lineman Julius Brown.

Britton Deerfield's Colin Johnson runs with the ball after a catch during a game in the 2023 season.

Johnson said Adrian College has the academic program he was looking for and it felt right when he visited.

“They made it feel like I was right at home,” he said.

Brown made 47 tackles and had nine tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks last year for Blissfield and was unanimous first team All-LCAA on both sides of the ball. He was recruited for defense.

“I do prefer defensive line, but I just tell them I’ll do whatever it takes to get me onto the field,” he said. “I love both positions for different reasons.”

Adrian head coach Joel Przygodski said a few Maples from last season are likely to commit and sign in the coming days and weeks.

“A few of them still have some visits they want to take before making a decision,” Przygodski said.

Lenawee Christian's Easton Boggs (10) leaps over a block on Oct. 27, 2023, during a Division 2 8-Player regional game against Camden Frontier.

Lenawee Christian tight end Easton Boggs announced today he has accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Michigan State University. Former LCS coach Bill Wilharms said at least one other Cougar is waiting on an offer.

Boggs caught 47 passes for 713 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the 8-Player, Division 2 state champion Cougars.

Siena Heights announced a class of 37 incoming freshman for next year, all but three of those kids coming from Michigan and Ohio.

Saints head coach Matt Kohn said the number is slightly down from a typical class, but more signings are expected in the days ahead as athletes commit and de-commit from other schools.

He said one thing in common the group of recruits has is they are team captains, good students and at least eight of them played on state championship teams.

“This isn’t just about looking at their highlight tape or their height and weight,” Kohn said. “We try to do a little bit of extra homework and try and determine, ‘Okay, how much does this guy really love football?’ We have a couple of guys, like a center from Toledo Central Catholic, that played 32 games in two seasons. You know right away that kid loves football.”

The players on the list include three quarterbacks, six receivers, three defensive ends and 10 linemen.

“We didn’t load up on one position,” Kohn said. “We spread this out very evenly, to build an overall roster.”

The transfer portal has changed recruiting in college football. Kohn said one of the thing coaches have to consider is how long an athlete might be with the program. Everyone who signs, he said, is an investment.

“We do have the ability to give scholarship money and we have to make sure we are investing it appropriately,” he said. “What we found is those high football IQ guys and the guys who are committed in the classroom – those are the guys you are going to have here when they are junior and seniors, who will be forces on your team when they are 21 and 22 years old.”

Adrian College is in the same position as other Division III college football programs. The official recruiting lists won’t come out for several more weeks.

New Adrian College coach Joe Palka said his staff has received verbal commitments from about 25 recruits.

Once a player commits, has been accepted by the college and makes a deposit on tuition, the school is allowed to announce it. Before that, coaches are unable to talk about individual recruits. With most of the financial aid packages not being announced until sometime in March this year, it’s extended the process for Division III football programs.

“It’s been a slower process this year than it typically would be,” Palka said. “It’s a matter of being patient. We’ve had 25 kids commit, but we can’t announce them right now. Still, those are 25 kids we feel good about.”

Locally, Palka and his staff have been heavily involved in recruiting local football players, visiting high schools and weight rooms and bringing kids on campus.

“I’m very proud of what we are doing recruiting,” Palka said. “We have a good number of kids from Lenawee County and Monroe County and this specific area – with more to come. I’m really excited about that. Not only are they local, but we’ve also beaten other schools on to get them.”

