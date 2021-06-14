Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill rematch booked for UFC 265 on Aug. 7

The UFC will give the Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill booking another shot.

Torres (11-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) meets Hill (13-9 MMA, 8-9 UFC) at UFC 265, which takes place Aug. 7 at a location and venue that has yet to be announced.

A person with knowledge of the matchup confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie on Monday but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. MMA DNA was first to report the news.

The pair was scheduled to rematch at UFC 256 in December, but Hill withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. Torres faced newcomer Sam Hughes instead, winning the fight by TKO due to doctor’s stoppage in the first round.

Hill accused Torres of ducking a potential rebooking, with Torres seemingly uninterested in the matchup at the time since she was hoping for someone ranked above her. Torres won their first outing by unanimous decision in 2015 in what was just Hill’s third pro fight.

Winner of four of her past six, Hill was able to snap a two-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision win over Ashley Yoder at UFC Fight Night 187 in March. Hill was then scheduled to face Amanda Ribas at UFC on ESPN 24 in May, but Ribas tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was pulled just hours before the event. Their matchup was rebooked for UFC Fight Night 189 on June 5, but Ribas was forced out as she’s still dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms.

With the addition, the UFC 265 lineup now includes: