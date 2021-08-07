Technology Park Apartments second phase plan ready for review

Aug. 7—A final plan for expanding an apartment complex in a Northwest Rochester industrial zone are up for review Wednesday.

Rochester's Planning and Zoning Commission will review plans for adding 141 apartments as a second phase of the Technology Park Apartments complex at 3731 Technology Drive.

The project developed by Nate Stencil of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Stencil Group already has 166 apartments in two buildings. Stencil has said the success of the apartments since they opened in 2019 led to the proposed expansion.

The Rochester City Council approved a preliminary plan for the project on June 7.

The city's Community Development staff is recommending approval of the final plan with some added requirements for the design documents, including identifying placement of an electrical transformer and trash storage for the complex.

Wednesday's review during the commission's 6 p.m. meeting in council chambers of the city-county Government Center is not scheduled to include a public hearing, but the Rochester City Council will be asked to make a final decision on the project at a later date.

------

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Aug. 9 include:

Rochester

—City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

—Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

—Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

—Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Olmsted County

—Human Services Advisory Board retreat, 7 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 161 at 2117 Campus Drive SE, Rochester.

—Zumbro One Watershed, One Plan Policy Committee, 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the elections center conference room at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Rochester.

—Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center.