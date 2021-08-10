Technology and Business Leaders to Share Stage at Big Data Conference Oxycon

·4 min read

Modern economy is data-dependent: to thrive, businesses must keep up with the latest trends in information collection and management. OxyCon, a two day online conference will offer a comprehensive overview of the most important aspects in this field. With a list of diverse speakers just announced, it aims to attract anyone working with big data or interested in utilizing its benefits.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Oxylabs, a leading proxy and data gathering solutions provider, is organizing a big data conference OxyCon, which will take place on the 25-26th of August online and will be free of charge. The event has its agenda divided into parts dedicated to different audiences. Those who are relatively new to the field and want to know more about public data collection practices, such as web scraping, will benefit from the explanatory presentations. Others, who work with web scraping every day and are looking for the newest trends and best methods, will find several highly technical presentations on the agenda.

"There are so many parties involved in the process of public web data collection - from those who determine the business' needs to engineers who build specific solutions. OxyCon is an opportunity for this whole community to gather and exchange ideas. Therefore, we devised a universal agenda to meet the needs of such a diverse audience", - said Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

The Data collection for business sessions will focus on the most current standards for public data gathering and how companies can utilize them. For example, Allen O'Neill, the founder of DataWorks and celebrated speaker, will talk about data quality. According to him, the quality question is one of those things no one pays attention to until it goes wrong. In his session, Allen will explain how to get on top of data quality and fix issues before they become major problems.

Con Conlon, Managing Director of Merit Data & Technology, will focus on another essential aspect of using web scraping technology - ethical data collection policies.

"Web scraping can do much to underpin transparent and efficient markets, but we have a duty to undertake this activity in a manner which is thoughtful, considerate and carries minimal impact on data sources. We will look at how to draft and implement ethical data collection policies, what benefits this can bring, and how to manage conflicts with client demands, legal frameworks and ethical collection", - Con says.

Another OxyCon's speaker, Adi Andrei, has been working in the fields of data science, AI and ML for over 20 years now, including gigs with NASA, Unilever, SIXT, British Gas and others. He will be speaking in the part dedicated to developers and will delve into the specific topic of entity detection in parsed HTML.

Developers will also learn from experienced Oxylabs professionals who tackle web scraping challenges every day. They'll introduce specialized topics like scraping websites from zero to sitemap or TLS fingerprinting in web scraping.

A unique part of the event agenda will be dedicated to upcoming trends and future predictions for web scraping. The topics will vary from how web scraping can be augmented with machine learning to recent law cases related to the field and what they mean to the industry.

One of the speakers in this stream, Pujaa Rajan, a Machine learning (ML) engineer at Stripe and member of the AI & ML advisory board at Oxylabs, has accumulated vast experience in building ML infrastructure in different companies. Wildly passionate about this subject, she'll share her knowledge with the OxyCon participants.

Overall, the OxyCon stage will host a total of 15 speakers during the two days of presentations, demonstrations and panel discussions. The event is intended for everyone interested in web scraping trends and best practices - web scraping professionals, developers, data scientists, analytics, business decision-makers, students. Free registration is available HERE.

About Oxylabs

Oxylabs is a leading global provider of premium proxies and data scraping solutions for large-scale web data extraction. The company's mission is clear: To give every business - whether big or small - access to big data. With unmatched hands-on experience in publicly available web data gathering, Oxylabs is in trusted partnerships with dozens of Fortune 500 companies and global businesses, helping them unearth hidden gems of business intelligence data through state-of-the-art products and technological expertise. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/.

Media Contact:

Vytautas Kirjazovas
+447593365814
press@oxylabs.io

SOURCE: Oxylabs



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659088/Technology-and-Business-Leaders-to-Share-Stage-at-Big-Data-Conference-Oxycon

