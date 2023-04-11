‘He’s a technician’: Jacob Lacey has the tools to make a huge impact for Oklahoma in 2023

When Jacob Lacey entered the transfer portal, he wasted little time looking for his next destination.

There was already a relationship built with co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates from the recruiting trail prior to Lacey’s commitment to Notre Dame. So when the time came to pursue a new team, Oklahoma was a natural landing spot.

“And, you know, once he got in that portal, we’re the first call he made,” Todd Bates shared after Monday’s practice. “And he knew already where he wanted to come because the relationship was already there. And he trusted our development that we had in our scheme. And he knew that we had a track record of developing defensive linemen, and leading the country (in draft picks) over the last 10 years in our scheme.

“So he wanted to come and be a part of that. And to a place that was going to help him sharpen and shine up his skill set. And add some tools to his tool belt. He’s he knows he’s a good player already. But, you know, he’ll tell you straight up, he can get better. And he has. He’s improved since being here already.”

And the Sooners believe he can be a player that helps them right away. Lacey played in 24 games for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He totaled 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 tackles for loss.

In his first two seasons with the Irish, Lacey recorded 13 total pressures and 16 stops, according to Pro Football Focus. His snap counts dropped off over his last two seasons in South Bend, but in 2022, Lacey played just four games before entering the portal.

“…but you got Jacob Lacey inside,” Bates said. “And, man, he’s a technician. He really plays with good hands, good feet, and has an understanding of the game.”

The technical and mental abilities of Lacey are what will give him the opportunity to be an every-down defensive tackle for the Oklahoma Sooners. Something they need with the departure of Jalen Redmond to the NFL draft.

“You want guys that can play inside that can hold up at the point of attack, they can also rush the passer and be a complete DT. You know, that’s what I feel like we lost with Jalen Redmond and you know, having a complete guy, and we needed to add some of that guys that can play and not have to be situational guys.”

Lacey’s got the ability to play both defensive tackle spots for the Sooners and be equally effective in the run and pass game. The coaching staff really liked what he had to offer coming out of high school and with time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program, Lacey’s all the more physically developed to make an impact for the Sooners in 2023.

