Technical issues mean no Detroit Red Wings on Bally Sports app, and viewers aren't happy

When the Detroit Red Wings' game on Monday night began, it was unavailable on the Bally Sports Detroit app.

A message posted on BSD's social media account on X, formerly Twitter, explained why viewers could not see the evening's game at the New York Islanders via the app.

"Our service provider experienced a widespread outage that impacted multiple partners. As it comes back online, signing in to Bally Sports will be impacted. We are currently working with our service provider on resolving this issue. We apologize and thank you for your patience."

Bally Sports Detroit

Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/GM of Bally Sports, provided an update to the Free Press shortly after 8 p.m.

"We were cruising along right on schedule until we were informed that the highly regarded third party identity service called Okta is currently experiencing a widespread outage and preventing users from logging in to our service," Hammaren said in an email. "This outage is impacting a variety of high level companies (NBA, Ticketmaster, etc) that are all experiencing similar issue.

"We are in contact with Okta as they troubleshoot their issue."

BSD posted a reminder about the game shortly before the scheduled 7:38 p.m. puck drop: "Ken Daniels and Chris Osgood are ready to bring you Red Wings-Islanders and they're talking about what adjustments the team needs to make tonight, particularly on the power play."

The issues also affected the Detroit Pistons game against the Oklahoma Thunder, which was on BSDET Extra.

The games still available on cable providers, but more and more viewers have switched over to apps and other cord-cutting methods over recent years.

That led viewers who couldn't watch to vent.

It would be nice if we could log in to watch it 🤦🏻‍♂️ — paul bosanko (@pbosanko1975) October 30, 2023

You guys probably should have had your servers prepared for the changes you made to the online service so we could actually watch the game but what do I know — joshkay.bsky.social (@joshkay) October 30, 2023

Gee, if only bally sports streaming app was working, I'd be watching this game..😕🙈☹️ — Dan Byers (@DanByers12) October 31, 2023

Are you going to fix your app so I can watch the @DetroitRedWings game? — Puck MS☮️🏒🪶🇵🇷😷♡ ☆ (@OJIBAJO) October 31, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Technical issues leave Detroit Red Wings fans without Bally Sports app