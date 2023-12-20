Tech men breeze to fourth straight win

Dec. 19—George Wilmore wanted his guys to play with joy, which probably wasn't a hard sell since the start of Christmas break was on the other side of the game.

A 67-point win only helped.

WVU Tech shot over 70 percent in the first half and seven players scored in double figures in a 113-46 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian Tuesday afternoon at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Golden Bears (8-3). They had won their first four games before dropping three straight.

"Great game. Complete game," Wilmore said. "We had a lot of time to prepare the last three games (each was a week apart), and our practice habits have definitely correlated to how we start and how we finish games. After we lost to Cumberlands (79-62 on Nov. 26, their third straight), we looked at ourselves in the mirror. We have to make sure we're getting better with our practice habits. We have a veteran team. We have young guys, but we also have guys that are experienced and competitors.

"This was a great win for us. Everyone played with joy. That was one of my messages, just play with joy and the rest will speak for itself."

Tech is playing well after a tough stretch that saw games against River States Conference favorite Rio Grande, Freed-Hardeman and University of the Cumberlands. Freed-Hardeman and Cumberlands are currently Nos. 11 and 12 in the NAIA Top 25.

"We want to play the best of the best," Wilmore said. "Our league is very good this year as well. And you only get a select few non-conference games, so we want to try to play NAIA national tournament-type teams. We want to play the best, and that was a measuring point for us. We had to get back to guarding the basketball, we had to get back to being in space, we had to get back to screening. We had to get back to doing all the small things that got us to 4-0."

After those three straight losses, Tech had won its last three — conference wins over Alice Lloyd and Ohio Christian and a non-conference victory over Bluefield — by an average of 12.3 points before Tuesday.

Tech ran to a 16-3 lead in the first five minutes of the game to set the tone. The Mustangs helped by shooting 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) from the floor.

The Golden Bears, meanwhile, made 23 of 32 shots (71.9 percent) and led 60-20 at halftime.

Mid-Atlantic Christian (3-9) scored the first four points of the second half — its first time hitting consecutive baskets. But Tech immediately took back control, a dunk by Ashton Parker starting a 12-0 run that made the score 72-24 with 15:55 still to play.

With the game well in hand at that point, Tech was able to rest its starters. Only Braden Chapman (24) played more than 19 minutes. The freshman out of Shady Spring finished with 13 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Freshmen Cameron Danser (21 minutes), Richard Fu (11) and Simon Tesfit (16) all set career highs with 12, 10 and eight points.

"All those guys, they put in the work," Wilmore said. "They deserve it, so we wanted to give them that opportunity."

Other double-digit scorers for Tech were Thomas Hailey (20), Darrin Martin (15 off the bench), Brant Smithers (11) and Parker (10). Parker also cleared 10 rebounds.

Hailey was 10 of 12 from the floor and didn't turn the ball over in 19 minutes.

Cole Chapman had 10 assists.

Tech shot 66.7 percent for the game and outrebounded the Mustangs 48-23. The game was clean, with Mid-Atlantic turning the ball over 12 times to Tech's six, but Tech turned those turnovers into 19 points.

Carter Robertson led the Mustangs with 11 points, nine in the second half.

The Golden Bears will get a rest, taking the next week off for Christmas. They will return to campus Dec. 26 to get ready for their next game, Dec. 30 at home against Taylor University. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

"You always want to have a win going into Christmas break," Wilmore said. "You don't ever want to go home, have a sour taste in your mouth and be (mad) at your players. When you play hard, it speaks for itself. So I'm happy."

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5