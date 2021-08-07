Tech breakthroughs enhanced the Tokyo Games experience

Technology may not have made up for the impact of COVID-19, but its presence was felt at the Tokyo Games, from advances in timing to giant displays that brought the sailing action from sea to shore.

Even the venerable Olympic pin got a digital upgrade, with sponsor Alibaba distributing an electronic button, complete with a small display and pedometer built in.

Those with the digital pin could connect with others and share social media information, earning prizes by making friends and taking steps.

At Olympic Stadium, adorable little remotely controlled cars collected the shot puts and hammer throws, safely returning them from the infield to upcoming competitors.

Yes, but: Technologies like holograms and remote cheering were being tested in Tokyo but weren't ready to be deployed at scale. Olympics organizers did use video chat to bring athletes face-to-face with family and friends post-competition, but this was more Band-Aid than panacea.

What's next: Virtual reality and other advances hold the promise of allowing those watching from afar to feel closer to the action.

