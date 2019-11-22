Tim Tebow says 'one of the toughest goodbyes' to his dog in emotional video

Tim Tebow posted a heart-breaking video Thursday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tim Tebow is a positive guy — that, no one will deny. So it’s especially striking to see him break down in a moment of sadness.

The former NFL star posted a video on Instagram Thursday of himself feeding his beloved dog, Bronco, his final meal. Tebow lets the tears flow as Bronco chows down on what appears to be a block of cheese.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“One of the toughest goodbyes,” Tebow wrote. “Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories.”

The photos chronicle the duo’s last near-decade spent together.

Tebow later posted a picture of the burial spot, which he wrote is located in a “special place.”

Tebow received his dog as a gift after getting drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010. The name was only fitting, he told AOL last year.

More from Yahoo Sports: