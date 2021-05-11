  • Oops!
Tebow returns, Swift vs. Edwards-Helaire & debating Yahoo's initial expert rankings

Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don
·1 min read
No, it's not 2012. Yes, we're unfortunately still living in this timeline. And yes, Tim Tebow is back in the NFL.

Andy Behrens & Dalton Del Don kick off this Tuesday afternoon fantasy football podcast discussing some of the latest mid-May NFL news: baseball's very own Tim Tebow has returned to the gridiron, signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars; Seattle's DK Metcalf failed to qualify for the Olympics at a track meet last weekend; and the Detroit Lions finally parted ways with Kerryon Johnson. The Johnson news spurs a D'Andre Swift vs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire debate.

Later in the show, Andy & Dalton argue about the initial Yahoo expert rankings heading into the 2021 season. Yes, there's consensus about Christian McCaffrey at the number 1 spot again this year, however, things get messy and spicy after that. Could Cam Akers really be a top five RB this year? What should fantasy managers do with Davante Adams, who may not have Aaron Rodgers throwing to him this year? is DeAndre Hopkins due for a regression? Could CeeDee Lamb make the leap into WR1 status? The guys discuss all those players and more.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaldonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.