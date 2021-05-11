Tebow returns, Swift vs. Edwards-Helaire & debating Yahoo's initial expert rankings

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

No, it's not 2012. Yes, we're unfortunately still living in this timeline. And yes, Tim Tebow is back in the NFL.

Andy Behrens & Dalton Del Don kick off this Tuesday afternoon fantasy football podcast discussing some of the latest mid-May NFL news: baseball's very own Tim Tebow has returned to the gridiron, signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars; Seattle's DK Metcalf failed to qualify for the Olympics at a track meet last weekend; and the Detroit Lions finally parted ways with Kerryon Johnson. The Johnson news spurs a D'Andre Swift vs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire debate.

Later in the show, Andy & Dalton argue about the initial Yahoo expert rankings heading into the 2021 season. Yes, there's consensus about Christian McCaffrey at the number 1 spot again this year, however, things get messy and spicy after that. Could Cam Akers really be a top five RB this year? What should fantasy managers do with Davante Adams, who may not have Aaron Rodgers throwing to him this year? is DeAndre Hopkins due for a regression? Could CeeDee Lamb make the leap into WR1 status? The guys discuss all those players and more.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

