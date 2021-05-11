Tebow returns, Swift vs. Edwards-Helaire & debating Yahoo's initial expert rankings
No, it's not 2012. Yes, we're unfortunately still living in this timeline. And yes, Tim Tebow is back in the NFL.
Andy Behrens & Dalton Del Don kick off this Tuesday afternoon fantasy football podcast discussing some of the latest mid-May NFL news: baseball's very own Tim Tebow has returned to the gridiron, signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars; Seattle's DK Metcalf failed to qualify for the Olympics at a track meet last weekend; and the Detroit Lions finally parted ways with Kerryon Johnson. The Johnson news spurs a D'Andre Swift vs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire debate.
Later in the show, Andy & Dalton argue about the initial Yahoo expert rankings heading into the 2021 season. Yes, there's consensus about Christian McCaffrey at the number 1 spot again this year, however, things get messy and spicy after that. Could Cam Akers really be a top five RB this year? What should fantasy managers do with Davante Adams, who may not have Aaron Rodgers throwing to him this year? is DeAndre Hopkins due for a regression? Could CeeDee Lamb make the leap into WR1 status? The guys discuss all those players and more.
