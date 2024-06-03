Tears hits big home run and Tennessee rolls into super regionals with 12-3 win over Southern Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kavares Tears hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and national top seed Tennessee poured it on from there, defeating Southern Mississippi 12-3 to win the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee advances to the super regionals, which begin on Friday. The Volunteers trailed 3-2 when Tears came to the plate with two on and one out. He belted a 1-0 pitch from Chandler Best deep to right center for a 5-3 lead.

Tennessee added an RBI groundout by Christian Moore to make it 6-3. In the seventh, Dylan Dreiling led off with a home run and Dean Curley added a two-run shot. Cal Stark went deep for three runs in the ninth.

