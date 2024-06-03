Tears hits big home run and Tennessee rolls into super regionals with 12-3 win over Southern Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kavares Tears hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and national top seed Tennessee poured it on from there, defeating Southern Mississippi 12-3 on Sunday night to win the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee (53-11) advances to the super regionals, which begin on Friday.

The Volunteers trailed 3-2 when Tears came to the plate with two on and one out. He belted a 1-0 pitch from Chandler Best deep to right center for a 5-3 lead. Tennessee added an RBI groundout by Christian Moore to make it 6-3.

In the seventh, Dylan Dreiling led off with a home run and Dean Curley added a two-run shot.

Cal Stark, who hit a solo home run leading off the fifth, went deep for three runs in the ninth. He finished with four RBI.

Tennessee totaled five home runs, accounting for 11 runs.

Nate Snead (9-2) pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. He allowed three hits, struck out three and walked two.

Best (3-1), the second of seven pitchers for Southern Miss (43-20), took the loss.

Ozzie Pratt had a two-run double that gave the Golden Eagles a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. ___

