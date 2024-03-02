Teaneck girls basketball pulls away from Old Tappan to win second straight sectional title

Mar 2, 2024; Teaneck, NJ, USA; Old Tappan at Teaneck in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 3 girls basketball final. Teaneck #12 Erin Frazier celebrates after defeating Old Tappan.

TEANECK − With a second straight North 1, Group 3 girls basketball title on the line, Teaneck was nearly flawless at the line.

The top-seeded Highwaywomen made 14-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter to close out a 59-46 victory over No. 2 Old Tappan in Saturday’s sectional final.

Teaneck (23-7) finished 3-1 against its division rival this season and advanced to Wednesday’s NJSIAA Group 3 semifinal at Ramapo High School.

Senior forwards Erin Frazier and Demi Simpson combined for 29 points, 19 rebounds and 8 steals for the Highwaywomen.

Old Tappan, which got 18 points and 9 rebounds from senior Layla Giordano, finished 22-7.

