Which teams won a Kansas high school championship? Find state softball scores

The Kansas high school softball state tournaments are underway on Friday and Varsity Kansas will have updated scores, stats, recaps and schedules from semifinals and championships in bracket play.

KSHSAA softball state tournament game scores

Class 6A (Arrocha Ball Park in Lawrence)

No. 2 Olathe Northwest 10, No. 6 Washburn Rural 0

No. 5 Campus 2, No. 8 Olathe South 1

Third: No. 6 Washburn Rural 6, No. 8 Olathe South 4

First: No. 2 Olathe Northwest 10, No. 5 Campus 4

Class 5A (Wilkins Stadium in Wichita)

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 5, No. 1 Spring Hill 4

No. 3 Bishop Carroll 6, No. 2 Maize South 5

Third: No. 1 Spring Hill 3, No. 2 Maize South 2

First: No. 3 Bishop Carroll 12, No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 2

Class 4A (Salina South)

No. 8 Andale-Garden Plain 8, No. 4 Circle 1

No. 2 Wamego 2, No. 3 Eudora 0

Third: No. 3 Eudora 5, No. 4 Circle 4

First: No. 2 Wamego 5, No. 8 Andale-Garden Plain 0

Class 3A (Envista Softball Complex in Topeka)

No. 4 Silver Lake 12, No. 1 Holcomb 2

No. 3 Frontenac 1, No. 7 Trinity Academy 0

Third: No. 7 Trinity Academy 14, No. 1 Holcomb 3

First: No. 3 Frontenac 3, No. 4 Silver Lake 0

Class 2-1A (Green Sports Complex in Pratt)

No. 1 McLouth 11, No. 4 Inman 0

No. 2 Cedar Vale-Dexter 5, No. 3 Onaga 4

Third: No. 3 Onaga 10, No. 4 Inman 3

First: No. 1 McLouth 6, No. 2 Cedar Vale-Dexter 0