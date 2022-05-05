Which teams will make the WNBA finals and who will win it all?

With such a competitive field, Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley and Just Women's Sports' Hannah Withiam attempt to predict who will make it all the way this season.

- So a few months from now, we will have the WNBA finals. Who is in your finals? Because I've had a tough time figuring this out.

- It's tough. I think I might be going the safe route here, picking the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun meeting in the finals. But I just have a hard time seeing anyone beating them with the talent they have and the experience they bring, the Sky obviously winning last year, the Sun being in it in 2019. The Sun are bringing back their core, and they're finally healthy. Alyssa Thomas, well, as I think you mentioned, healthy to her standards because she has--

- Healthy-ish.

- Yeah healthy-ish, which is always the case with her too on her shoulders. But they are going to make a run for it with Jonquel Jones, reigning MVP. Brionna Jones, I think, is one of my favorite players in the league. Right now, she does it really quietly, but all of a sudden, she's one of those players. Second half hits and she's already [INAUDIBLE] double double, and it's like you didn't even realize.

Courtney Williams obviously returning. So I think they make a run at it. I am choosing the Sky over the Sun. Ultimately, I think their roster is just loaded. They have that experience of winning last year. The Sun has yet to get over the hump. The Sun's cap space concerns me a little bit. They're making cuts this year. They had the fewest bench points in the league last year, so they really relied heavily on their starters.

So I think them getting all the way depends on health and just whether they can stay consistent. So I think the Sky, just a little bit more depth, those players having the experience of winning a championship, and then [INAUDIBLE] joining that core. I see them taking it again.

- I like those picks. I completely agree with you, but I'm going to flip it and say that the Sun win because they've had so much trouble winning recently. Like you said, Alyssa Thomas finally healthy-ish. I think adding her into the mix kind of right before the playoffs last year was tough. Courtney Williams obviously brings some scoring threat like on the outside. and at guard play.

I also think her trash talk, though, is helpful in a way. She brings like that swagger, that audacity to Connecticut. Just to be different, I went with the Seattle Storm in the finals. I could not fully tell you why. But you know, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, it is hard to beat them together, especially a healthy Breanna Stewart. And after her surgery, we might see her back to kind of full health where she wasn't at the end of last year.

But like we've said, throughout this entire little chat here, it's so deep. It's going to be really tough to get to the finals. I wouldn't be surprised if we have another 5 versus 6 or lower seed like that.

- It's such a good point. And Gabby Williams, who I know you've talked about, I think she could be an X factor for the Storm. So I think the Storm have as good a chance of anyone. And yeah, competitive year. So we could be proven wrong very quickly.