Play-In Tournament could benefit Lakers

Associated Press

San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers have tested positive for COVID-19 while first baseman Eric Hosmer and two backups are now out for contact tracing, leaving the Padres shorthanded at Coors Field. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he hoped the fallout from the virus would stop and anticipated San Diego could play a doubleheader as scheduled Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. Hosmer and Myers both were pulled out in the middle of the Padres' 8-1 win over the Rockies on Tuesday night.