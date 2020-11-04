Here are the teams that voted against Steve Cohen’s purchase of Mets

As Steve Cohen worked to gain the support of the 22 other MLB owners necessary to approve his purchase of the Mets, he had to beat back what he feared would be an effort from Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf to marshal a coalition of votes against his candidacy.

For several weeks, the outcome of this vote was not assured. After SNY reported, Cohen’s plans to hire Sandy Alderson as team president -- news that Cohen later confirmed in a news release -- it became difficult for other owners to make a case that he would spend wildly.

The venerable Alderson has been known throughout his long career for targeted spending and a belief that free agency is a largely inefficient way to acquire players.

In the end, four owners voted against Cohen -- giving him something between an easy win and a nail biter.

Those owners were, according to league sources: Reinsdorf, Arte Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels, Bob Castellini of the Cincinnati Reds, and Ken Kendrick of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As SNY reported he would, Hal Steinbrenner of the crosstown Yankees voted “yes” on Cohen.

Spokespeople for Reinsdorf and Kendrick politely declined comment. Spokespeople for Castellini and Moreno did not immediately respond to messages.

Cohen’s purchase of the Mets is moving toward closing, according to sources familiar with the process. Later this week or early next he will assume control of the team from Fred Wilpon, Jeff Wilpon and Saul Katz.

At that point, incoming team president Alderson will begin a search for two executives to head baseball operations. Interviews for those jobs have not yet begun.