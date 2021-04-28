Are teams trying to trade in front of Bengals to steal Ja’Marr Chase?

By now, it seems almost a lock the Cincinnati Bengals will reunite Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase via the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Unless another team plays the spoiler.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions tried to make the jump to fourth overall to steal Chase:

“There was chatter early in the week that the Lions tried to trade up to No. 4 to get Chase, but the Falcons’ asking price was too high.”

Not too much of a shocker — Chase is an elite prospect. Given the strength of the offensive line class, it sure feels like the Bengals could wait until the second round to address the problem.

This comes on the heels of even more rumors linking the Bengals to Chase.

Detroit probably isn’t the only team wanting to do this, too. Miami and maybe even Carolina could want to jump up for Chase — and keep in mind this can happen at any second in the draft until the Falcons make their pick at four.

It’s high time for drama, clearly, as other teams realize the Bengals want Chase.

List