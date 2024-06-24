Will teams trade for Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis at the NBA draft?

USC’s Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis are expected to be picked in the 2024 NBA draft this week. In what most analysts view as one of the weaker draft classes in recent memory, there’s a strong chance we will see an avalanche of trades on draft night. This could be a year in which teams reasonably view a collection of assets as a better move than betting on this draft class. Stashing future picks in exchange for shipping this year’s draft choice has to be considered. With all of this in mind, one has to wonder if Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis will become trade pieces, either for teams who want to move up to get them or for teams who are convinced they will be available several spots down the draft board and will therefore provide greater draft value.

Sixers Wire has this note about Collier, who is viewed as a likely top-20 pick, probably in the 13 to 20 range:

“The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA draft and are in the middle of doing their due diligence. While it is assumed that the Sixers will move that pick to acquire a win-now player to help them on their title chase, there is a chance they make that selection.”

The Sixers might be working out Collier to draft him, but they could just as easily be working him out to evaluate his draft value in a package which will give Philadelphia a veteran role player.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire