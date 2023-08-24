Which teams have top odds to trade for Colts’ Jonathan Taylor?

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are taking calls and offers for star running back Jonathan Taylor, and it appears he’s bringing in a stronger market than expected.

With a soft deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 29, there certainly will be a lot of chatter taking place over the weekend. Whether a team will meet the asking price the Colts are seeking on top of giving Taylor a new contract remains to be seen.

But it does appear a number of teams are interested, and there are others who may be viewed as strong fits for the 24-year-old running back.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, here’s a look at the teams with the top odds to trade for Taylor:

Miami Dolphins (+250)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears (+400)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Baltimore Ravens (+700)

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Denver Broncos (+750)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys (+750)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders (+1000)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1000)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills (+1000)

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Minnesota Vikings (+1500)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers (+2000)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles (+2000)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals (+2000)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints (+3000)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs (+4000)

Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

