Since coach Bill O’Brien took control of personnel, he hasn’t shied away from making big moves, like trading Jadeveon Clowney and acquiring Laremy Tunsil. Now some teams think O’Brien may make another big move.

Peter King reports in Football Morning in America that two teams said Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a player to watch in a potential trade.

Hopkins’ contract makes him tradable: A team trading for him would have him under contract for three more years, with $40 million remaining on his deal, while the Texans would take only a $3 million cap hit.

But why would the Texans want to trade the 27-year-old Hopkins? They may think they’ve already gotten his best years out of him, after he averaged a career-low 11.2 yards per catch last season. And they may think they need some draft capital, having traded away their first-round pick this year and their first- and second-round picks next year.

O’Brien would like to add some young talent on the offensive line, the defensive line and the secondary. If trading Hopkins can help him do it, that may be an option.

Some teams think DeAndre Hopkins could be available in a trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk