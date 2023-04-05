Teams that will shape the 2023 Draft: Indianapolis Colts & Detroit Lions

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Our teams that will shape the draft series rolls on this April with the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions. Matt Harmon is joined at the top of the show by our very own Scott Pianowski to report on the pulse of the Lions franchise, but before that they tackle a few pressing news stories.

First, they talk about the Tennessee Titans reportedly being interested in trading up for the third overall pick, currently held by the Arizona Cardinals. Next, they talk about Dalvin Cook's recovery from a February shoulder surgery and whether he may be shopped by the Minnesota Vikings later this offseason. Closing out the news segment, Matt & Scott discuss reports that the New England Patriots may have tried to trade Mac Jones this offseason amid purported animosity between the former first round QB and Bill Belichick.

Next, Matt & Scott dive into what the Detroit Lions could do in this year's draft, with both the 6th and 18th overall draft picks. With a strong roster that barely missed out on the playoffs, could they take a QB with their first pick in an attempt to find a long-term solution after the Jared Goff era? Or will they bolster their offensive and defensive lines and possibly add a tight end replacement to TJ Hockenson?

Afterwards, Matt is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Charles Robinson to get an insider's take on the Indianapolis Colts, who, with the 4th overall pick in the draft, certainly have their eyes on a QB. But could that QB be Lamar Jackson instead of one of the 4 top incoming rookies? Charles explains all of the different scenarios that could befall the Colts in what is shaping up to be a chaotic draft.

0:00 - Introduction & a Star Wars tangent

7:40 - Tennessee interested in trading up for 3rd overall pick?

12:55 - Dalvin Cook's recovery from shoulder surgery & Minnesota's backfield

15:45 - Are the Patriots shopping Mac Jones?

23:50 - What will the Detroit Lions do with the 6th and 18th draft picks?

42:35 - Colts want a QB, but will they get the one they want at 4th overall?

