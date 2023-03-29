Teams that will shape the 2023 Draft: Carolina Panthers & Houston Texans

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

It's (almost) April - which means it's absolutely time to dive fully in to the 2023 NFL Draft. All April (and we're including the last week of March in this), we'll be rolling out podcast episodes devoted to breaking down the draft from a team angle and from a positional angle.

Today kicks off the team portion of that exercise, as Matt Harmon is joined by Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris and Football Outsiders' Rivers McCown to look at the teams picking at the top of next month's draft: the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Before they dive into that analysis, Matt & Josh talk about a pair of news items in Lamar Jackson's trade request from the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers top brass indicating that Brock Purdy will be the starter in 2023 (if he returns from an elbow injury in time).

For the bulk of the podcast, Matt and Josh discuss the Carolina Panthers' offseason, whether they are more likely to pick CJ Stroud or Bryce Young with the first overall pick & how the new-look Panthers offense with key additions like Adam Thielen and Miles Sanders will undoubtedly be a friendly place for whatever QB is drafted in one month's time.

At the back half of the show, Matt and Rivers dive into the Houston Texans' offseason, if they should be happy with the 2nd overall pick, the state of the offense & who the Texans should be targeting with the 12th overall pick and beyond.

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns flexes during a game against the Denver Broncos in 2022. The Panthers have traded up to the first overall pick in April's NFL Draft. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

5:55 - Lamar Jackson wishes to be traded

12:55 - San Francisco's QB situation in 2023

23:25 - Carolina's offseason & choice with the 1st overall pick

50:30 - Houston's offseason & how they will pick at 2nd & 12th overall

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts