Teams that need to get their s**t together in Week 2

Sunday wasn't a good day for the Tennessee Titans or Green Bay Packers. Two favorites to win their division got rocked and earned a donut in the win column on Week 1.

After recapping Wednesday afternoons injury to Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence, Charles Robinson is joined by Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy to look back to what went wrong in Week 1 for a handful of teams and look ahead to what they might do to change their fates in Week 2.

Charles & Josh discuss the Baltimore Ravens stunning overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on an epic Monday Night Football opener, what the Packers, Titans and Panthers need to do to improve going forward and close out the show previewing three Week 2 matchups: Bills/Dolphins, Cowboys/Chargers and Chiefs/Ravens.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

