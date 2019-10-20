(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 8:

1. North Dakota State (7-0, 3-0 Missouri Valley): 22-0 win over Missouri State (1-5, 1-2)

2. James Madison (7-1, 4-0 CAA): 38-10 win over William & Mary (2-5, 0-3)

3. South Dakota State (6-1, 3-0 Missouri Valley): 42-33 win over Indiana State (3-4, 1-2)

4. Weber State (5-2, 3-0 Big Sky): 51-28 win over Northern Arizona (3-4, 1-2)

5. Montana (5-2, 2-1 Big Sky): 49-22 loss to No. 15 Sacramento State (5-2, 3-0)

6. Kennesaw State (6-1, 2-0 Big South): 55-10 win over Presbyterian (0-7, 0-4)

7. Villanova (6-1, 3-1 CAA): Bye

8. Furman (4-3, 3-1 Southern): 27-10 loss to The Citadel (4-4, 2-2)

9. Nicholls (4-3, 3-1 Southland): 17-0 loss to Sam Houston State (5-3, 4-1)

10. North Carolina A&T (4-1, 2-0 MEAC): at Florida A&M (5-1, 3-0), postponed to 2 p.m. ET Sunday

11. Illinois State (5-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley): 28-14 win over Western Illinois (0-7, 0-3)

12. Montana State (5-2, 2-1 Big Sky): Bye

13. Central Arkansas (5-2, 3-1 Southland): 31-30 win over Northwestern State (0-7, 0-4)

14. Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley): 42-27 win over South Dakota (3-4, 2-1)

15. Sacramento State (5-2, 3-0 Big Sky): 49-22 win over No. 5 Montana (5-2, 2-1)

16. Jacksonville State (5-3, 2-2 Ohio Valley): 24-21 loss to Southeast Missouri (4-3, 2-1)

17. Princeton (5-0, 2-0 Ivy): 65-22 win over Brown (1-4, 0-2)

18. Towson (4-3, 1-2 CAA): 56-7 win over Bucknell (1-6, 1-1 Patriot)

19. Youngstown State (4-3, 0-3 Missouri Valley): 35-10 loss to Southern Illinois (3-4, 1-2)

20. Austin Peay (4-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley): 26-24 loss to Tennessee State (2-6, 1-3)

21. Dartmouth (5-0, 2-0 Ivy): 49-7 win over Marist (1-5, 1-2 Pioneer)

22. New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1 CAA): 16-10 loss to Delaware (4-3, 2-1)

23. UC Davis (4-4, 2-2 Big Sky): 33-25 win over Southern Utah (1-7, 0-4)

24. Delaware (4-3, 2-1 CAA): 16-10 win over New Hampshire (4-3, 3-1)

25. Central Connecticut State (6-1, 2-0 Northeast): 52-14 win over Bryant (2-6, 1-2)

