(STATS) - How teams in the STATS FCS Top 25 fared in Week 11 games on Saturday:

1. North Dakota State (10-0, 6-0 MVFC): 57-21 win over Western Illinois (1-9, 1-5)

2. James Madison (9-1, 6-0 CAA): 54-16 win over No. 23 New Hampshire (5-4, 4-2)

3. Weber State (8-2, 6-0 Big Sky): 30-27 win over North Dakota (5-4 Independent)

4. South Dakota State (7-3, 4-2 MVFC): 27-18 loss to No. 11 Illinois State (7-3, 4-2)

5. Northern Iowa (7-3, 5-1 MVFC): 17-9 win over Indiana State (3-7, 1-5)

6. Montana (8-2, 5-1 Big Sky): 42-17 win over Idaho (4-6, 2-4)

7. Central Arkansas (7-3, 5-2 Southland): 34-0 loss to Southeastern Louisiana (6-3, 5-2)

8. Sacramento State (7-3, 5-1 Big Sky): 38-34 win over Northern Arizona (4-6, 2-4)

9. Furman (7-3, 6-1 Southern): 60-21 win over VMI (4-6, 3-4)

10. Princeton (7-1, 4-1 Ivy): 27-10 loss to No. 13 Dartmouth (8-0, 5-0)

11. Illinois State (7-3, 4-2 MVFC): 27-18 win over No. 4 South Dakota State (7-3, 4-2)

12. Montana State (7-3, 4-2 Big Sky): 45-14 win over Northern Colorado (2-8, 2-4)

13. Dartmouth (8-0, 5-0 Ivy): 27-10 win over No. 10 Princeton (7-1, 4-1)

14. North Carolina A&T (6-3, 4-2 MEAC): 22-16 loss to Morgan State (2-8, 2-5)

15. Kennesaw State (8-2, 3-1 Big South): 38-35 win over Campbell (6-3, 3-2)

16. Florida A&M (8-1, 6-0 MEAC): Bye

7. Southeast Missouri (7-3, 5-1 OVC): 38-31 win over Eastern Kentucky (5-5, 3-3)

18. Villanova (7-3, 4-3 CAA): 35-28 win over Richmond (5-5, 4-2)

19. Monmouth (8-2, 4-0 Big South): 49-38 win over North Alabama (3-7)

20. Central Connecticut State (9-1, 5-0 NEC): 38-31 OT win over Saint Francis (4-6, 2-4)

21. Towson (6-4, 3-3 CAA): 31-14 win over Stony Brook (5-5, 2-4)

22. North Dakota (5-4 Independent): 30-27 loss to No. 3 Weber State (8-2, 6-0)

23. New Hampshire (5-4, 4-2 CAA): 54-16 loss to No. 2 James Madison (9-1, 6-0)

24. Wofford (6-3, 5-1 Southern): 41-7 win over Mercer (4-6, 3-4)

25. Nicholls (6-4, 5-2 Southland): 48-27 win over Houston Baptist (4-6, 1-5)

