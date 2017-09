Teams' statements on Trump's protest comments: a complete rundown

Most of the NFL’s teams have released some form of statement in response to President Trump’s comments critical of protesting players. The statements range from tepid to fiery, and are compiled below.













Statement from Miami Dolphins Owner and Founder of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/6W3mXwJO6M — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2017









#Bengals release statement on the players linking arms in Green Bay: pic.twitter.com/dMbIrn6xw8 — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 24, 2017









Statement from @HoustonTexans Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/sF78Sc4hdg — Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 24, 2017













"We could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players." A statement from President/CEO Joe Ellis: https://t.co/vBy9LbKZ4h pic.twitter.com/ELSEdhJdhN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 24, 2017













Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch respond to President Trump's remarks last night, via team spokesman: pic.twitter.com/AHzL6KM7W3 — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) September 23, 2017









Statement from Arthur Blank: pic.twitter.com/20DH3DHc4e — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 23, 2017





Saints statement pic.twitter.com/E6qNlciZSO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2017





Statement from Zygi and Mark Wilf and the entire Wilf family. pic.twitter.com/1YeAaKyjaW — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 24, 2017









Statement from Lions owner Martha Ford: pic.twitter.com/42m3lIWNs9 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 24, 2017





Packers have released a statement from Mark Murphy on the President's remarks. pic.twitter.com/15c3fIvwTd — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 23, 2017





A statement from Seahawks President Peter McLoughlin pic.twitter.com/vGzMj0TFmz — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 24, 2017









Statement from Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. pic.twitter.com/OJ3vFbPNwn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 24, 2017





Members of the Jaguars protest prior to their game with the Ravens. (AP) More

