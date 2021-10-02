Teams starting rookie quarterbacks are 1-11 this season

It’s been an ugly start to the season for the 2021 NFL draft quarterback class.

Through the Jaguars’ Thursday night loss, teams starting quarterbacks are now just 1-11 this season: Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence is 0-4, Zach Wilson and the Jets are 0-3, Justin Fields is 0-1 starting with the Bears, Davis Mills is 0-1 starting with the Texans, and Mac Jones is 1-2 with the Patriots.

Jones’ one win came in a game against Wilson and the Jets, so some rookie quarterback had to win a game that day. Otherwise, rookie quarterbacks haven’t won at all.

It may not get any better this week. The Bears a 3-point favorites over the Lions, although it’s unclear if Fields will start for Chicago. Mills and the Texans are 17-point underdogs against the Bills, Wilson and the Jets are 6-point underdogs against the Titans and Jones and the Patriots are 7-point underdogs against the Buccaneers.

Week Four of their rookie season is way too early to draw any significant conclusions about this rookie quarterback class, but so far it’s looking ugly.

